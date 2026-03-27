130 years since deadliest industrial disaster

Pupils from Lake Brunner, Runanga, Paparoa Range and John Paul II schools gather at the Brunner Mine sire yesterday morning to mark the 130th anniversary of the the Brunner Mine disaster. PHOTO: ARIANNA STEWART

It was a quintessential West Coast day as young and old gathered under ominous skies to mark a very sombre occasion — 130 years to the day since New Zealand’s deadliest industrial incident — the Brunner Mine disaster.

At 9.30am yesterday — 130 years to the hour from when a gas explosion deep in the Brunner Coal Mine killed 65 men and boys — descendants, local leaders and school children gathered at the Brunner Mine site to remember.

Grey District Mayor Tania Gibson recounted the events that unfolded on that morning in 1896 when an explosion tore through the mine.

In the aftermath, rescuers immediately risked their own lives to bring the victims out, as noxious gases caused many to collapse.

‘‘Miners and volunteers came from across the West Coast, from places like Denniston and Blackball.

‘‘Some Blackball miners ran more than 20km to help,’’ Mrs Gibson said.

It left 37 widows and 186 children fatherless.

‘‘At the time, over 6000 people walked from Greymouth to attend the funeral.

‘‘Special trains were arranged to carry the mourners. It was a powerful display of grief, but also of community.

‘‘In times of crisis on the West Coast, people come together. They always have.’’

West Coast-Tasman MP Maureen Pugh also spoke of the human toll as well the many horses that were working underground and perished.

‘‘The disaster at Brunner was a catalyst for change,’’ Mrs Pugh said.

‘‘It forced a young nation to reckon with the cost of progress and eventually led to the safety protections and mining laws we have today.’’

The 130th anniversary was a time to reaffirm the commitment to honouring the lives lost and to support the spirit of unity and resilience that emerged from such a profound tragedy.

‘‘Let us remember that it was their toil, their sweat and their ultimate sacrifice that helped build the foundations of this country.

‘‘As most Coasters know, coal is in our DNA. Mining is not just an industry here; it is our heritage, our identity and essential to every part of our modern lives.’’

A crowd, huddled under umbrellas, watched as descendants of one of the victims, John Roberts, unveiled a new commemorative seat made by Alan Gibson and blessed by Rev Tim Mora. It now rests on the Taylorville side of the mine site.

The entourage then moved to Stillwater Cemetery, where 53 of the victims are buried.

Leading up to the commemoration, Lake Brunner, Paparoa Range and Runanga school children worked hard to restore the mass grave and the entry gates, as well as contributing to a brand new information kiosk unveiled at the cemetery during the commemorations.