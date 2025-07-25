Concern for missing 75-year-old tramper

Roy is missing after going for a tramp on Wednesday. Photo: NZ Police/supplied

Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a 75-year-old tramper missing on the West Coast.

In a statement this morning, police said Roy is overdue from a walk up Mt Davy to Mt Sewell, north-east of Greymouth, on Wednesday.

They are appealing for any sightings of him.

"He may be wearing a blue puffer jacket, shorts, hiking boots - but this is not confirmed."

Police said they have concerns for the man, due to harsh weather conditions.

Anyone who has seen Roy, or has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to call police on 105, quoting job number P063265345.

- APL