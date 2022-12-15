Families to move into Westport flood relief village

The new village at Alma Road, Westport. Photo: Supplied

The first residents move into Westport's flood relief village on Alma Road tomorrow, ending life in motels for families.

The Paparoa Way Village has been built by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's Temporary Accommodation Services (TAS), alongside the Buller District Council and other agencies following the July 2021 flood which severely damaged numerous homes across the community.

The 20 house development will house people whose homes are still being repaired or rebuilt. Eighteen houses are onsite, with two additional houses expected to be added early next year.

The village provides safe, warm and dry longer-term housing for the flood affected community.

Paparoa Way Village will welcome the first households tomorrow, with additional families expected to take occupation in the new year.

Three households will be moving in prior to Christmas, with the remaining seven households taking occupancy over the course of January.

Priority has been given to those in commercial accommodation or with urgent housing needs.

The remaining houses will be kept as contingency supply should additional households come into TAS supply.

"There have been some unavoidable delays but that is the nature of the construction process, we are just extremely pleased that our first few households will be able to enjoy the Christmas holidays in their new home," TAS national manager Al Bruce said.

"The completion of Paparoa way is a significant recovery milestone and represents the end of temporary commercial accommodation (motels and campgrounds)."

Since the Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) was activated for the Westport flood response in July 2021, a total of 298 registrations for support have been received. Of these, 269 households who were in TAS supplied accommodation have since been able to return to their homes or have found alternative long-term housing.

The final two houses will be delivered to the development once the permanent pump station has arrived from Australia.

The homes are being placed on large, fenced sections. Every home will have an oven, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, washing machine, clothes dryer, heat pump and microwave.