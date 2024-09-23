Man killed in West Coast crash named

The man killed in a crash near Ross on the West Coast on Saturday has been named by police.

He was 40-year-old James Procter of Ross.

One other person was seriously injured in the crash, which occurred at the Woolhouse Creek culvert, north of Ross township.

Firefighters worked to extract Mr Procter from his vehicle following the head-on-collision, but he tragically died at the scene, Ross chief fire officer Rick Fennell told the Greymouth Star.

Mr Fennell said the injured man was lucky to survive after his vehicle stopped in a precarious position at the edge of a 4m-drop.

Police have extended their sympathies to Mr Procter's family.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

- Additional reporting Greymouth Star