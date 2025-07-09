Gloriavale school fails second audit

Gloriavale Christian School. Photo: RNZ

Gloriavale Christian School's registration could be suspended or cancelled if it does not rectify issues identified in another failed audit, the Ministry of Education says.

It has expressed serious concern about an Education Review Office (ERO) report that found the private school has not met three of eight registration criteria and is not a physically and emotionally safe space for students.

It is the second time the Christian community's school on the West Coast has failed an audit in as many years.

Andrea Williams, the ministry's acting hautū (leader) Te Tai Runga (South), said staff would meet with school leaders next week to discuss the ERO report and the ministry's response to its findings.

"The ministry is seriously concerned by the ERO's conclusion that the school continues to fall short of providing a physically and emotionally safe environment for students and has failed its compliance audit for the second consecutive year," she said.

"The ministry is currently working on its response to the report which will be communicated to the school next week. We will expect the school to take immediate and meaningful steps to address the issues identified.

"If the school does not demonstrate sustained and measurable improvement within the timeframe we require, the ministry will consider all available options under the Act, including suspension or cancellation of registration."

Under the Education and Training Act, the ministry could cancel the registration of a private school if it no longer met the criteria, including providing suitable premises, staffing, curriculum or ensuring student safety and well-being.

The step was considered only after other avenues had been exhausted and where there was clear and ongoing non-compliance, the ministry said.

The ERO report, published on July 2, found Gloriavale Christian School staff were following the New Zealand curriculum and education provision was "slowly improving".

A damning 2023 ERO review found the school did not meet six of the eight criteria for private school registration and the provision of education was "inadequate and uncertain".

"At that time, court cases citing incidences of physical and sexual abuse of children within the Gloriavale community and findings about young people's employment status and the suitability of some school staffing were significant events impacting schooling," the latest report said.

Following a review visit at the end of last year, the ERO said there was a lack of suitable staffing for enrolled students with complex additional needs and they could not attend because of insufficient equipment to support their physical needs.

The ERO report also noted the Teaching Council was investigating an allegation of staff misconduct and the school had been instructed to formally monitor the staff member.

The report said about 40% of the 224 school-aged children at the Gloriavale community attended the school, while about half were home-schooled and the remainder were enrolled with Te Kura (formerly the Correspondence School).

"The school board and staff have worked extensively with board-contracted external support and Ministry of Education advice and guidance to develop capacity to provide high quality learning and teaching," the report said.

Suitable policy and procedures were in place, including a child protection policy, but aspects required improvement, it said.

"ERO is not yet assured that all learners physical and emotional health and safety is closely, regularly, and sufficiently considered and monitored across all schooling provision."

In 2023, the ERO recommended that community leaders urgently develop a long-term strategic plan for educational provision across the community and consider external leadership or support.

In its July report the ERO said a plan for all children up to the age of 16 was not yet in place, although the school board and staff had worked extensively with external consultants and the Ministry of Education.