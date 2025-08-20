Manslaughter charge laid after motel death

Photo: Getty Images

A man is now facing a manslaughter charge following a death in Westport earlier this year.

Police were called to reports of an altercation at a motel in Palmerston St about 3.10pm on July 31.

A man was discovered critically injured and flown to Greymouth Hospital, where he died later that night.

In a statement today, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Glen Lindup said the victim can now be named.

He was Dylan James Coleman, 31, of Westport.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this extremely difficult time, and we continue to offer them support."

A 35-year-old man arrested at the scene was charged with wounds with reckless disregard.

Det Snr Sgt Lindup said a manslaughter charge has now been laid.

The man was due to appear in the Westport District Court on August 27.

Police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the death.

- Allied Media