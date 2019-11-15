More wet weather for West Coast

It might stop raining by Christmas . . . or maybe even New Year, Hokitika weather observer Mark Crompton says. MetService has issued yet another rain warning.

In the past week alone, some weather stations along the Coast have recorded over half a metre of rain.

Mr Crompton said Hokitika had received 206mm so far this month. The mean for November was 271mm, which he expected they would surpass later this week.

So far this year, there has been 2976mm, already past the 2809mm average.

"There's been wetter years," an upbeat Mr Crompton said yesterday.

In October and November, westerlies reach maximum strength, bringing unsettled weather.

Despite the extra rain this spring, it was still within the normal range, although the westerlies had been "perhaps a little more active".

"It could clear up for Christmas . . . or maybe New Year. It's certainly looking unsettled for the next 10 days."

Another "thrashing" is forecast for tomorrow.