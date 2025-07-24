'Horrified': Student allegedly stabbed at Greymouth school

An alleged stabbing at Greymouth High School has been described as "horrendous" as news of the incident reverberates throughout the community.

A Greymouth High School student appeared in the Greymouth Youth Court yesterday on yet to be revealed charges from the alleged incident with another student which unfolded before school started on Wednesday morning.

The incident left the alleged victim in hospital with multiple stab wounds including one to their lung, the Greymouth Star understands,

Greymouth High principal Samantha Mortimer and Board of Trustees chair Lachlan Bull offered reassurance the handling of safety at the school remained "our highest priority".

They confirmed the incident had occurred before classes began on Wednesday morning.

"The school acted promptly and referred the matter to police," the school said in a statement.

"The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff remains our highest priority.

"Support is being provided to the students and whānau directly involved, as well as to any others who may need it."

However, the school said it would not be commenting further given the matter was now before the Youth Court.

The judge in the Greymouth Youth Court declined media access to the hearing.

Greymouth Mayor Tania Gibson also declined to comment.

She cited a personal connection to those involved and while given time for a considered comment she subsequently declined via a council spokeswoman.

However deputy Greymouth Mayor Allan Gibson said what had transpired "just horrified" him.

Cr Gibson said what stuck with him was how such behaviour could be allowed to unfold including the idea students might be taking weapons to the school.

"I'm absolutely gobsmacked with it. I've got a grandson who goes to the school . . . I'm just horrified. This Greymouth, not New York.

"I'm not sure how you are going to control it -- metal detectors?"

Cr Gibson said what had occurred was certainly "not expected" in the Greymouth community.

He agreed the need for a wider community-led response might be timely to address the type of behaviour that was allegedly played out at the school on Wednesday.

"It's time the parents took responsibility for their kids, and it's time everyone grows up - it's not a tv show," he said.

"This is real life, this is life and death.

"It's horrendous in Greymouth where we didn't think we had a problem like that . . . What sort of town has this become? It's shocking."

It was particularly worrying to hear of "weapons being taken into the school".

"I mean, they've banned cellphones," he said.

Mr Bull told the Greymouth Star every school was a community "made up of individuals".

And any incident at the school "is concerning" and was "always serious".

"Any incident is taken seriously."

Mr Bull said in light of what had just occurred, the school was following policy and procedure.

"At the top our my mind is health and safety for everyone. We take it absolutely seriously."

— Greymouth Star