Three men charged over pair of serious Westport assaults

Three men are before the courts after two serious assaults in Westport earlier this week.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant, West Coast, Glen Lindup, said the first assault occurred on the evening of Wednesday, October 29, when the male victim was allegedly lured to an address by a man known to him and was subsequently assaulted by two other men there.

"The victim has then managed to leave the address and sought medical treatment for his injuries," Det Snr Sgt Lindup said.

Later the same evening, the three alleged offenders travelled to another Westport address, where they assaulted a second male victim.

The second victim suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Greymouth.

West Coast CIB, along with the Public Safety Team and Offender Prevention Team, executed search warrants at three Westport properties.

As a result, all three alleged offenders were located and taken into custody.

A 55-year-old man has been charged with threatening to kill, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and injuring with intent.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and injuring with intent.

They are both due to appear in Greymouth District Court tomorrow.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with threatening to kill, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and injuring with intent.

He has been remanded on bail and is due to reappear in Westport District Court on Thursday November 6.

"Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter," Det Snr Sgt Lindup said.