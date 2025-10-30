Firearms, drugs and cash seized in West Coast search warrant

Photo: Getty Images

Police have found an illegal haul of firearms, drugs and cash in a search warrant on the West Coast.

A 35-year-old man was arrested following search warrants in Greymouth and South Westland this morning, Senior Sergeant Brent Cook said in a release tonight.

Snr Sgt Cook said police, with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad, found two firearms and ammunition, methamphetamine along with evidence for its supply and utensils for its use, MDMA, and $1850 in cash.

The man would appear in Greymouth District Court tomorrow on charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a class B drug.

Snr Sgt Cook said police were not ruling out further arrests or charges.

The raid comes as part of a nationwide crackdown targeting organised crime, known as Operation Black Onyx.

The operation so far has resulted in 43 arrests and 96 firearms being seized, police said.

