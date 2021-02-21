Sunday, 21 February 2021

One injured as two houses catch fire on West Coast

    One person has been taken to Greymouth Hospital with moderate injuries following a fire at two houses on the West Coast.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand said emergency services were called to a house fire on Hall Jones St, Runanga, at 3.47am today.

    Firefighters found one house "well-involved" and a second house caught fire a short while later.

    Both houses were badly damaged.

    A St John spokeswoman said an occupant was attended to and taken to hospital at around 4am.

    "The patient suffered moderate injuries," she said.

    The blaze is not being treated as suspicious.

    NZ Herald

