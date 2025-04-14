Serial offender caught after tip

One of New Zealand's most prolific offenders was nabbed in Ross on the West Coast last week, police say, after an eagle-eyed member of the public spotted him in the township.

A squad of 10 police officers descended on the area and arrested the 55-year-old man without incident.

A car that had been reported stolen was found nearby with ‘‘items of interest’’ inside.

These were believed to be alcohol stolen earlier from a Hokitika liquor store.

Senior sergeant Mark Kirkwood, of Greymouth, said he was pleased with the catch and commended the Ross community.

He said the offender, who was well known to police, was arrested and locked up.

He appeared in the Greymouth District Court court on Wednesday on four counts of shoplifting, two counts of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, one count of receiving and one of burglary.

Police opposed bail and the case was transferred to Invercargill.

Constable Mark Watson, of Ross, had earlier issued a warning on social media that "there was a transient and prolific car and property thief around our area at present — please lock your vehicles and secure your properties".

— Greymouth Star