Simmonds out and about and talking trash in recess week

As regular readers of Southern Say will know, this is a column which likes a cheap pun as much as the next hack.

Environment Minister Penny Simmonds making a keynote speech to the Waste Minimisation conference, as she did this week, certainly offers a multitude of possibilities for mischief.

However, this was a serious speech by the Invercargill National MP, one which set out much of what she has been doing in a portfolio in which the opposition likes to claim Ms Simmonds’ performance has been of diminishing proportions to the needs of the great outdoors.

"Over the past year and a-half, I’ve been focused on delivering the government’s priorities for waste, contaminated sites and broader environmental challenges," Ms Simmonds began encouragingly.

"We know the waste sector has long-standing issues, but these challenges come with opportunities to improve outcomes for both the natural world and our communities."

So far, so green. As, potentially, are changes to replace the Waste Minimisation Act and the Litter Act which the government has recently consulted on: the former law dates from 2008 and the latter from 1979, and the attitudes to and science concerning those issues are much changed and greatly advanced.

"The aim is to introduce the new legislation before the next general election," she said.

The government was also working on improving recycling, reducing plastics use and was awaiting a report on how to recycle materials which at present cannot be accepted by kerbside collection schemes.

Now, some might say "what a load of old rubbish" to that, but consider this. The WasteMINZ conference is a four-day affair with an associated trade expo event — "the flagship event for New Zealand’s waste, resource recovery and contaminated land sectors" may sound unnecessarily grandiose, but WasteMINZ has got some game.

Here are some numbers to consider, from a report released the previous week into building industry waste from the year 2023.

This single source of industrial waste sent 5.25 million tonnes of debris to dumps — over two-thirds of all the waste those tips and landfills received — and of that, 18.5% was recycled.

Also, consider that just in Dunedin alone right now are being built a new hospital, regional council headquarters, ACC hub and a radiology service building, and that in the city’s hinterland, consent is being sought for mines and transport hubs.

Those will generate many thousand of those annual millions of tonnes of debris — much of the recent waste being courtesy of the hospital project and the associated demolition of the former Cadbury factory. That all has to go somewhere, and few would want to see it in rivers, oceans or dumped on wasteland.

That is the way we used to do things, as Ms Simmonds knows well given that the Contaminated Sites and Vulnerable Landfills Fund is $20 million of remediation money under her purview.

Locally, that fund has put cash into clearing up the Little Tahiti Landfill in Milford Sound, the Ocean Beach Landfill near Bluff and funded planning work ahead of a much-needed purge of the old Kettle Park Landfill in Dunedin.

Ms Simmonds told the conference that more help was at hand. Nearly 80% of waste was soil or rubble, and a lot of that was either clean or so slightly contaminated that it could be rinsed and reused rather than dumped.

"This contributes to landfill overuse, emissions and high project costs. For these reasons, I am pleased to confirm today that I support the WasteMINZ proposal to fund a national soils management framework," Ms Simmonds told a no-doubt pleased audience.

"Ministry for the Environment officials will be working with WasteMINZ to develop a phased approach for addressing these issues. Details are still to be finalised and the sector will be kept updated."

So far, so sensible, as was news that the government had established an emergency waste fund. When a disaster such as an earthquake, cyclone or flood strikes, an enormous amount of waste is generated which, by and large, councils have to clean up — often without extra funding.

Ms Simmonds touted a standing fund and a simple application process, hopefully avoiding the lengthy delays faced by Christchurch in clearing quake debris or Hawke’s Bay in disposing of silt from the cyclonic floods.

However, it was not all clean and pristine in Ms Simmonds’ wasteful world: she had to skip around the government removing the 2025 deadline to phase out all PVC and polystyrene food and drink packaging — a decision taken to give the industry more time to adopt alternatives.

Ms Simmonds also promised to continue to "reduce waste and support recycling innovation" — which sounds good, but which avoids highlighting that the government actually reduced the amount of funds allocated to be spent out of the Waste Management Levy in the May Budget.

If you are the opposition, this is trashing the environment to pay for tax cuts; if you are the government, the $30m left after the fund is reduced by 49% will "improve the value of that spending."

Time will tell if less really is more.

The youth of today

The triennial Youth Parliament takes place on July 1 and 2, although the associated programme of supporting events is already in full swing.

Every three years, MPs pick a teenager from their electorate or region to be their Youth MP: that young person then gets two days in Wellington taking part in debates, committee hearings and being grilled by a youth press gallery.

Having worked in the actual press gallery during a previous Youth Parliament, it’s a fun and inspiring event for all concerned.

The South’s Youth MPs are: Angus Noone (Mark Patterson); Ankita Pilo (Joseph Mooney); Enya O’Donnell (Miles Anderson); Hunter McKay Fairfax Heath (Todd Stephenson); James Watson (Scott Willis); Jomana Mohartram (Francisco Hernandez); Nargis Girhotra (Penny Simmonds); Phoebe Ashdown (Rachel Brooking); Zenah Taha (Ingrid Leary).

