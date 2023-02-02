Shockwaves as anti-mining bill 'ready to go'

The proposed controversial legislation would stop all new mining on conservation land. Photo: Getty Images

Labour's promise of no new mines is back, sending shockwaves through the West Coast.The Greymouth Star understands the Government plans to introduce its brand new bill to the House on February 21.

The proposed controversial legislation - first promised by former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in 2017 - would stop all new mining on conservation land.

Existing and consented mines would be able to continue for now.

Regional leaders and the mining industry say it would have a chilling effect on exploration for gold around Reefton, as well as the hunt for rare earth minerals.

The Greymouth Star understands the Department of Conservation has drafted a bill, and MP Damien O'Connor has confirmed Cabinet has already rubber-stamped taking it to Parliament.

Peter Haddock

The news was leaked today, and sent the industry into a spin. Everyone thought no new mines was on hold while the future of DOC stewardship land was decided.

"I would plead for the new Prime Minister [Chris Hipkins] to revisit this," West Coast Regional Council acting chairman Peter Haddock said.

After Ms Ardern first announced the intention in 2017, it failed to get traction in the coalition government with NZ First.

In March last year, then conservation minister Kiri Allan asked officials to look at it again.

A third Conservation Minister in 12 months - Willow-Jean Prime - was only sworn in yesterday.

Mr Haddock said the West Coast economy needed more than tourism. Visitor numbers were high this summer but there were concerns it could flatten after the initial rebound, he said.

"Tourism is fickle. We are quiet different to the rest of New Zealand. People will say that's [no new mines] is a great thing, but we have so much conservation estate."

New Zealand needed rare earth minerals for any transition to a green economy, and without mining its own minerals, the country was left vulnerable.

Tania Gibson

Greymouth Mayor Tania Gibson said there had been three conservation ministers in a year - Ms Allan, Poto Williams and now Ms Prime.

"How can anyone be making good decisions?"

Minerals were still needed, and without them being mined here, they would have to be imported.

Meanwhile, the Government would "pretend they're the saviours of the world".

"It's an ideological decision, We will be buying in cheap, slave labour minerals. They're a bunch of hypocrites."

Jamie Cleine

Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine was today starting to consider the implications for coalmining at Stockton, and goldmining at Reefton, which has seen a surge of exploration in the Victoria Forest Park - all conservation land.

The new bill would risk the viability of the Reefton goldmines, he said.

"I don't know the detail, but it (mining applications for conservation land) should be case by case."

Mr Cleine said there was already evidence of rare earth minerals lying under the conservation estate on the West Coast

"It doesn't make any sense to close that door. They should be judged on merit and environmental impact.

"It should not be a 'no' without looking into it."