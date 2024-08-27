Trail of car pieces leads to driver's arrest

In the tradition of Hansel and Gretel, police followed a trail of debris from a stolen vehicle to apprehend a Motueka man near Inangahua.

The drama began to unfold earlier when the 36-year-old man allegedly stole a grey Audi from Nelson Airport and was later spotted travelling at high speeds in Buller.

In Westport township, he was reported for a petrol drive-off and was then sighted several more times at speeds estimated to be in excess of 160km/h.

Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood, of Greymouth, said the man tried avoiding police through the Buller Gorge before road spikes were deployed at Inangahua, which had some effect, but the driver continued driving and turned down Brown Creek Rd.

Snr Sgt Kirkwood said the car was now falling apart and police followed the trail of Audi pieces.

The man got out of the disintegrating vehicle and when officers located him was "very aggressive" but taken into custody "without too many issues".

Numerous West Coast staff were involved with the pursuit and arrest and Snr Sgt Kirkwood thanked the members of the public who were able to point staff in the direction the man had fled.

Several charges have been laid including reckless driving and unlawfully taking a vehicle.

- By Meg Fulford