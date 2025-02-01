Tramper guilty of sex assaults

A man has been found guilty of forcefully sexually violating a woman and groping another while she slept.

Christchurch man Andrew Ahlfeld, 36, can now be named after the jury delivered guilty verdicts in the Dunedin District Court yesterday.

He denied two charges of indecent assault, sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and assaulting a female.

The court heard that on September 3, 2022, Ahlfeld was in the Westland National Park with a group of people on a tramping trip.

That night, he groped a sleeping woman over her sleeping bag.

She awoke, and when she sat up he touched her again.

The woman said after she gave Ahlfeld a "stern look", he apologised and left.

The second woman was chased down by Ahlfeld before he grabbed her and asked for a kiss.

She declined and continued walking, but he held her again and tried to kiss her.

Ahlfeld pinned her against a wall and “suddenly and forcefully” violated her with his fingers, leaving the woman with an internal injury that bled for days.

She escaped his grip, but Ahlfeld got hold of her and tried to kiss her again.

Counsel Sarah Saunderson-Warner told the jury her client never touched the sleeping woman and only consensually kissed the other.

She said her client thought he had a "fun-filled trip" which he never thought would result in charges and a trial.

But the jury rejected Ahlfeld’s narrative and instead believed the two women.

During the trial, Crown prosecutor Craig Power explained the women had not met the defendant before the tramp, and did not consent to his advances.

"This is not a case of consent, this is a case of a man helping himself," Mr Power said.

"His actions were deliberate and intentional."

A sentencing date was yet to be set, but Ahlfeld was granted bail in the meantime.

