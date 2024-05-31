Wind warnings to kick off long weekend in South

Strong wind and heavy rain alerts have been placed over much of the South Island and lower North Island heading into the long weekend.

MetService has issued strong wind warnings for the Canterbury High Country, Fiordland and Stewart Island.

Strong wind watches were also in place for Dunedin, Central Otago, Queenstown Lakes, Clutha and Southland, as well as some areas further north.

The alerts were set to expire between 9am and midnight on Saturday as the front moved up the country.

MetService meteorologist Clare O'Connor said norwesterly winds could reach speeds of up to 120kmh on Saturday.

"If you are travelling around in the South Island, in those areas, high-sided vehicles and motorcycles in particular should be extra careful out on the roads," she said.

"Wind gusts when they catch the side of your car can make you swerve a little, so make sure you're all prepared and paying attention."

Travellers should also keep up to date with the weather and check their route on the NZ Transport Agency website before setting off, she said.

If people were heading away for the long weekend, O'Connor recommended they make their properties "severe weather ready" beforehand.

"That means securing loose items, making sure any outdoor furniture is tucked away insides, trampolines too of course - we do see a lot of pictures of them [going flying] in high winds," she said.

The northerly flow meant temperatures would remain higher than average across eastern parts of Canterbury, Marlborough, Hawkes Bay and Tairāwhiti, O'Connor said.

"These places will be about six to eight degrees above average for this time of year [on Saturday], just in time to kick off meteorological winter. The maximum temperatures for the eastern parts of both islands will be in the low-20s."

Timaru was already feeling the effects of the northerly flow, with 19 degrees recorded at the airport at 7am on Friday.

Heavy rain watches had also been issued for Fiordland and Westland ranges for 12 hours, expiring Saturday afternoon.

Monday was looking like the best day of the long weekend for the entire country, O'Connor said, with mainly fine weather forecast for most.