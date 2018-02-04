NZ Masters Games: Days 1 and 2

Athletes at the Edgar centre for the Netball march past ceremony on Saturday.
Netballers in the March Past on Saturday at the Edgar Centre.
Enjoying the hospitality and getting into the Games spirit at the Otago Community Trust Games Village (University Union) on Sunday evening were (from left) Ron Taylor, Greg Golston, Kelvin Fisher and Keith Fearn, all of Dunedin.
Joy Russ and Kingsley Gainsford, of Auckland, perform in the pro-am foxtrot at the Dunedin Town Hall on Saturday
Cathy Irons and Philip Naniov, both of Christchurch, perform in the modern jive at the Town Hall.
Trampolinist Jenny Newstead in the double mini event at the Caledonian Gymnasium on Saturday.
Sharon Butterworth eggs on her Koaki team, from Waikato and Australia, in Hollywood dress, during the netball march past on Saturday.
Paige Walsh, 21, and Mikaela Larsen-Walsh, 23, both of Dunedin, in the rhythmic gymnastics competition at Caledonian Gymnasium.
