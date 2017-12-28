Thursday, 28 December 2017

Magic Moments: December 28

    1. Slideshow Section
    Dogs Loki, Winnie and Stella watch from the courtyard as Christmas brunch is prepared. Photo: Ann Wood
    Liam (6) and Sophie (8) Drummond with their brother Thomas Stevenson (22) on Lake Benmore, Christmas Eve. Photo: Scott Drummond
    Jimmie Taylor (2), of Wingatui, plays with a balloon. Photo: Jessica Thompson
    Brooke (6) has her finger in the drainage hole so James (4) Loughrey can get most of the water to the sandpit. Photo: Raewyn Loughrey
    Tom O&#039;Neill (11) on the skateboard he had just completed at Dunedin North Intermediate School, being towed by his dog, Murphy, on the harbourside walkway on Monday. Photo: Sandra O&#039;Neill
    Tom O'Neill (11) on the skateboard he had just completed at Dunedin North Intermediate School, being towed by his dog, Murphy, on the harbourside walkway on Monday. Photo: Sandra O'Neill

    Our readers captured these Magic Moments around Otago and you can be in to win if you send us yours.

    Email your pictures to magicmoments@odt.co.nz with the photographer's name and phone number, description of who and what the photo shows and where and when it was taken, with ages if relevant.

    First prize: a Nikon 360 KeyMission Action Camera; RRP $695.00
    Second and third: one A3 Realphotos full canvas image of your photo.
    All published photos: a free enlargement from Jonathan's Photo Warehouse, Dunedin.

