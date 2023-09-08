75-year-old jailed for sex attacks on girls

A 75-year-old man who sexually violated two young girls has been sent to prison for more than six years.

Philip Lindsay Cross appeared in the Invercargill District Court this morning after being found guilty following a jury trial in May this year.

He was convicted on three charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection that occurred more than 20 years ago.

Judge Michael Turner sentenced the defendant to six years and three months’ jail.

The charges represented up to 12 violations which occurred over several years.

One girl was groped while she was a passenger in Cross’s van.

The man’s defence throughout trial was that the offending never happened and that the victims were liars.

The court heard Cross refused to partake in a Probation report on the basis that he was innocent.

Counsel Scott Williamson argued Cross should receive credit for his health issues and previous good character.

“His family has concern over his health while in prison,” he said.

“Certainly no matter what else, he was, up until this point, well thought of."

But Crown prosecutor Mary-Jane Thomas told the court: “I always struggle with good character because, of course, … what the jury determined was significantly bad character."

Judge Turner said those who thought highly of Cross were not aware of the “darker side” of his character.

The girls were particularly vulnerable because of their age at the time, he said.

The court heard both girls now suffered from mental health issues as a result of the offending.

One girl said she wondered what her life would be like had the offending not happened.

“She blames herself for not being strong enough to report the offending to police sooner,” the judge said.

Cross struggled to walk down the stairs after his sentence was passed, and a woman touched his hand as he left.