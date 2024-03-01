Cavalcaders approaching destination

Des MacGregor (driving) and Simon Charles pilot their wagon as the heavy wagon trail heads off on a leisurely ride yesterday, near Waikaia. PHOTO: OTAGO GOLDFIELDS HERITAGE TRUST

The end is approaching, but there is still excitement ahead.

The Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust Cavalcade is all set to climax tomorrow with celebrations in the small Southland town of Waikaia.

All up 11 trails have worked their way towards Waikaia. There are seven horse trails, three walking/running trails and a cycling trail. A horse trail, which started at Te Anau Downs, covered the most distance.

Cavalcade co-ordinator Terry Davis said the 500 people taking part in the cavalcade all seemed to be enjoying themselves. There had been the odd minor injury but nothing too serious.

Mr Davis said the weather had been fantastic and there had been no complaints.

There will be entertainment tomorrow in Waikaia throughout the day, a good old hoedown with the Topp Twins highlighting the day.