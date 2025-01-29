Crews have been battling a "challenging" house fire in Invercargill this evening.

The blaze in Manapouri St is thought to have started in a garage about 5.30pm.

The residents of the property were unaware of the fire and were alerted by neighbours, an Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said.

The fire had spread to the house, prompting a full station response.

The residents had all got out safely, but the fire was proving challenging to get under control, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand crew member said.

Crews were still on the scene at 8.30pm.

There was no word as to the possible cause of the fire.

- APL