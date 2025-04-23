Milford Rd among six to retain lower speeds

State Highway 94 is one of six roads around the country to retain its lower speed limit. Photo: Getty Images

Six sections of State Highway out of 49 will not have their earlier higher speed limits reinstated due to public opposition, the Transport Agency - Waka Kotahi has confirmed.

In January, the government brought back higher speeds for 38 roads, and began six weeks of consultation on another 49 roads, attracting more than 21,500 submissions from throughout the country.

Consultation was only allowed for two of the five categories of state highway - "rural connectors" and "inter-regional connectors".

Where the lower speeds were supported by more than half of submitters on a given stretch of State Highway, they would be retained.

The Agency confirmed six of the 49 sections consulted on would retain their lower speed limits, they are:

SH30 Rotorua South

SH5 Waipā State Mill Road

SH5 Waiotapu

SH3 Whanganui

SH3 Palmerston North east to Whakarongo

SH94 Homer Tunnel to Milford Sound

The other 43 would be added to the wider list of speed limit reversals, with local communities to be notified about the upcoming changes. The higher limits for those roads are expected to be in place by July.

The Transport Agency (NZTA) was also continuing consultation on 16 of the 38 roads the government reversed the speed limits for without consultation, "where local communities have given strong feedback that they want to keep lower speeds".

"This involves undertaking a full speed review, which includes looking at technical, safety, cost and economic data, alongside consultation feedback, before being able to confirm final speed limit outcomes," the agency said.

The consultation for those 16 roads began on April 2 and ends May 14.

"If the new speed reviews determine a lower speed should be confirmed, instead of the higher one set through the reversal process, this change will take place immediately after 1 July 2025."

Another change by the government for variable speed limits around schools is also set to take effect by July.

NZTA said it would work with schools, iwi, hapū and marae on other safety interventions including variable speed limits, after the feedback on the speed limit changes, which included concerns voiced by schools and marae.