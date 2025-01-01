Crews stop spread of Invercargill house fire

Fire crews have prevented a fire spreading into the roof space of a home in Invercargill.

Crews were called to an address in the suburb of Heidelberg about 12.25pm following reports of a well-involved fire at single-storey house.

Two appliances from Invercargill and Kingswell initially responded and a third crew was sent from Invercargill, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

"When they arrived, they found the property well-involved in fire and we requested a fourth fire truck from Invercargill."

Crews found the source of the fire in a bedroom and were able to stop it spreading to the roof cavity, he said.

"At about 12.45pm the crews said they had actually suppressed the fire. They were just going into the stage of overhaul, meaning they're going through checking for hotspots and just making sure everything's extinguished.

"They actually did very well, they went very quickly from a well-involved fire to an extinguished fire."

A fire investigator was travelling to the scene, he said.