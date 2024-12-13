Guilty verdict in drug deal stabbing case

Naya Wharekura. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A Southland freezing worker has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder following a drug deal gone wrong.

Naya Ropiu Fabian Wharekura, 29, was on trial before the High Court at Invercargill for the stabbing of Chad Terrance Parekura and Austin Jazz McGregor.

During the two-week-long trial, the court heard evidence that on the night of April 23, 2022, drug-dealer McGregor sat in the backseat of the defendant’s car outside Tillermans nightclub on Don St to sell him MDMA.

Wharekura took the drugs but did not hand over the money owed and there were some words exchanged outside the car before the defendant drove off to a Crawford St address.

McGregor returned to his friends, including Parekura, in the nightclub and told them he had been ripped off.

After phone calls and messages between the defendant’s camp and those at Tillermans, Wharekura agreed to return to pay for the drugs.

Crown prosecutor Sarah McKenzie said this drug deal was always meant to be a "stand over" and the now convicted murderer never intended to pay for the drugs.

On the way out of the house, ex-freezing worker Wharekura selected a 180mm boning knife and concealed it in the car, she said.

Counsel John Westgate said McGregor manipulated his now dead friend into going downstairs.

When the two parties met on the street, Mr Westgate accepted "there was aggression in the air".

A witness gave evidence that after one of Wharekura’s friends was punched by the deceased, an associate turned to the defendant and told him: "This is your s..., you need to sort it out".

CCTV footage showed Wharekura approach Parekura, fatally stab him once with the knife and then wound McGregor, who was rushed to hospital with a fractured rib and punctured spleen.

Of the first stabbing, the surviving victim said: "It was a kill shot. Only a butcher would know what that is."

Last year, awaiting trial, Wharekura went on the run, breaching his electronic bail conditions in the Waikato.

He handed himself in to the Hamilton police two weeks later and has remained in custody.

The defendant was before the court for the same charges in February, but it was abandoned on the second day of evidence.

In the public gallery, the late victim’s family stayed relatively still with their eyes cast down.

As the verdict was called, Parekura’s relatives bowed their heads.

Justice Paul Radich thanked the jury and told them they were welcome to attend the sentencing in May.

Counsel Sonia Vidal said a Wharekura family member might wish to address the court by way of a cultural report at that time.

ella.scottfleming@odt.co.nz