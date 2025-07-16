Invasive fanworm found in Bluff Harbour

A Mediterranean fanworm. Photo: Supplied / Environment Southland

An invasive species of aquatic worm has been found in Bluff Harbour, and the Southland Regional Council is trying to determine if it has spread.

The worm - believed to be a Mediterranean fanworm - was found under the town's wharf during routine surveillance earlier this month.

The 59cm specimen was found at a depth of 5m.

Environment Southland spokesperson David Adamson said an established colony could displace native species and threaten fisheries.

"We're unclear if the marine pest is more widespread in Bluff waters, so we're planning further surveys to confirm its spread as a part of response planning."

Adamson has asked the public to report any suspected sightings.

Mediterranean fanworm is a segmented marine worm that forms dense colonies, and attaches to solid structures such as wharf pilings and aquaculture equipment.

It has a long, leathery tube that is pale brown with a muddy appearance and extends a spiral fan of yellow-orange filaments to collect food.

"Our goal at the moment is to establish whether it is Mediterranean fanworm and if it has spread," Adamson said.

"We want the public to continue to be vigilant and report sightings, as well as ensure their gear and hulls are clean.

"We also need to know if this pest is elsewhere in Southland."