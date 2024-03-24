Invercargill judge remembered as a humble powerhouse

In the Invercargill District Court for Judge Bernadette Farnan’s final sitting in February are (from left) Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu, Principal Family Court Judge Jackie Moran, Judge Farnan and Judge Russell Walker. PHOTO: FELICITY DEAR

Invercargill judge Bernadette Farnan, honoured recently for her "remarkable judicial career, is one of three New Zealand judges to pass away within a week.

Colleagues have praised the trio for their humble and hard-working contributions to law and order in New Zealand.

Farnan, 67, died on Wednesday, Rotorua acting warranted judge Jocelyn Munro, 73, died on Monday, and former Auckland judge Philip Recordon, 75, died on Thursday.

The three District Court judges worked in a wide range of areas, from general court and jury trials to family court.

Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu said it was “an immensely sad week”.

Judge Farnan’s Invercargill colleague Judge Russell Walker said she had been a powerhouse whose workload was the stuff of legends, but that she was also humble and kind.

At a special last sitting in February, Judge Farnan was honoured for her "remarkable judicial career".

"This sitting represents an outpouring of love and affection for our dear colleague Judge Farnan", Judge Taumaunu said.

"We are all fortunate to have you as a colleague and a friend", he said.

Judge Bernadette Farnan at her swearing-in ceremony as a district court judge in the Dunedin District Court in this 2015 file photo. Photo by Gregor Richardson.

Former judge Recordon served in the Manukau District Court, with his last judgment being in March last year.

He was sworn in as a judge in 2003.

He was also one of two lawyers who won a High Court injunction to stop an All Black tour of South Africa.

The Andy Dalton-captained All Blacks were set to tour South Africa in 1985 before the injunction.

After the cancellation of the tour, the team instead travelled to Argentina. The following year, the majority of the team named for the aborted tour of South Africa did travel to the country as part of the unsanctioned Cavaliers team.

Taumaunu had previously paid tribute to Recordon as someone who strove to ensure all who came to court seeking justice were treated in a respectful, fair and just manner.

He was remembered by judges, staff, lawyers and others at Manukau District Court on Thursday with a karakia and waiata (prayer and song).

Munro, who served at Rotorua District Court, was praised as “greatly admired and respected”.

She was sworn in in 2015.

“She was known for her warm and empathetic approach to her work in the court and her loss will be sorely felt,” Taumaunu said.

Taumaunu said all three had served their communities well.

Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann said the trio were valued colleagues.

“Each was a faithful servant of a society and country they loved. They will be greatly missed.”