Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark recovering after minor stroke

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark. Photo: RNZ

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark is recovering from a minor stroke at the weekend.

Clark spent two nights in hospital after a fall at home on Sunday.

The Press is reporting that Clark became aware of a tingling in his lip and fingers before the fall, from which he initially struggled to pick himself up.

Tests at Southland Hospital showed showed no brain damage, he told The Press.

It comes a year after his medical fitness to continue as Invercargill’s mayor was questioned amid complaints relating to alleged poor behaviour.

One complaint alleged poor behaviour from Clark at a United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) prizegiving in March last year, where he was a guest of honour alongside his partner.

Included in the allegations were claims he called volunteer firefighters second-class citizens, verbally attacked the MC and disparaged young people in authority.

Invercargill city councillor Steve Broad said at the time Clark’s behaviour was below the honour and privilege of the role.

"As each councillor makes their decision I’d also ask the mayor to ask himself whether he is medically or otherwise fit to carry that honour at the moment."

The Southland Business Chamber also weighed in at the time, questioning Clark’s medical fitness and calling on him to stand down.

Clark apologised for his behaviour, saying he was suffering from "brain fade" following open-heart surgery in December 2023.

Deputy Mayor Tom Campbell today said the news of the stroke came as a shock, but Clark was doing well and intended to return to work next week.

- RNZ/APL