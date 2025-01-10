Jail term for burglar with extensive criminal record

A man who went on a thieving spree in Invercargill, stealing from his previous partner, her son and a local primary school, had a criminal record spanning 10 pages, a court has heard.

Regan John Clark, 39, was in the Invercargill District Court yesterday for sentencing on eight charges relating to the spree that happened between April and June last year.

Clark's first victim, 36, had ended their on-off relationship in August 2023 due to his distressing behaviour, the court heard.

The defendant broke into her Appleby home on April 13 the next year through a boarded-up window, stealing her 13-year-old son's PlayStation and her bicycle.

Two days later, she reclaimed the stolen items but the following day he re-entered her home through the window and again stole the gaming console.

The following Saturday, the defendant and the victim entered her home together, where he asked her for $50; she refused and the man became angry, pushing over a vacuum cleaner and kicking a dent in her dog's cage.

He then held her chin, asking her, "what are you going to do, call the cops?".

He threatened to kill her, her son, her dog and then himself.

The next theft happened at the end of May, when he was seen on CCTV stealing an eBike parked outside Pak'nSave.

Three days later, he took a mountainbike that was left unlocked outside the Southland Girls' High School gymnasium, the police summary said.

The court also heard in June he was sleeping rough in St Joseph's Primary School when he forced entry into the hall and stole a laptop and stereo, leaving behind fingerprints.

Two weeks later, residents of an Ascot property were woken to loud noises but, thinking it was just animals, went back to sleep.

The next day, they found their stables had been rifled through and items left strewn across the driveway.

Police at the scene found a broken beer bottle which had fingerprints matching the defendant's.

Counsel Isabella Hiroki outlined the remorse her client had expressed in a letter and his willingness to participate in the restorative justice process as well as drug and alcohol programmes.

"The defendant has shown a willingness to change," she said.

Judge Mark Williams remarked on Clark's extensive criminal record, which included 53 previous convictions for burglary, and the man's keenness to reform.

For the charges of burglary, threatening act and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, two bicycle thefts and burglary of the school and the stables, he was sentenced to 22 months' imprisonment.

A protection order was issued in favour of his ex-partner and he was ordered to pay $2600 for the stolen items.