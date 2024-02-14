Lack of jurors stops murder trial restarting

Naya Wharekura has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder, and yesterday his trial in the High Court at Invercargill was abandoned. PHOTO: FELICITY DEAR

A murder trial that was abandoned yesterday cannot start afresh after less than 30 people showed up for jury service.

Naya Ropiu Fabian Wharekura was before the High Court at Invercargill defending charges of murdering Chad Terrance Parekura and attempting to murder Austin Jazz McGregor.

Justice Paul Radich abandoned the trial yesterday due to "several matters" that had arisen.

"It was necessary for us to . . . reboot and to start afresh, and we were looking to do that today," the judge said.

"We are going to need a slightly greater number in the jury pool."

He thanked those who were there to answer their summons and said court staff would make a range of inquiries this afternoon in hopes of beginning the selection process tomorrow.