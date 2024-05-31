New foundation aims to foster philanthropy in region

Celebrating the launch of the Southland Foundation last night are (from left) SBS Bank chief executive Mark Mclean, Southland Foundation chairwoman Kathryn Ball and The Warehouse founder and philanthropist Sir Stephen Tindall. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

The Southland Foundation has got off to a great start.

The new foundation was launched last night, and The Warehouse founder Sir Stephen Tindall spoke at the opening.

The Southland Foundation bills itself as a local and independent community foundation dedicated to fostering philanthropy and driving positive change within the region.

The foundation joins a network of 18 community foundations across the country, part of a movement that has been growing globally for more than 100 years.

It was handed a fantastic opening funding boost last night, SBS Bank providing a $5million interest-free loan to fuel the foundation’s establishment and extend its reach into the heart of the Southland community.

SBS Bank chief executive Mark McLean said there was a strong alignment between the bank’s values and the Southland Foundation’s long-term vision.

"The Southland Foundation shares our commitment to building resilient communities that thrive not just today but well into the future. We are proud to stand alongside the foundation in this endeavour and to contribute to its growth and success," he said.

Community foundations have emerged as the fastest-growing form of philanthropy, embodying the ethos of collective giving to address local challenges and amplify community impact.

The Southland Foundation says it aims to serve as a vehicle for Southlanders to give back to their community, empowering them to support charities and causes they are passionate about while ensuring a legacy of support for Southland’s future generations.

Sir Stephen said he was a big supporter of community foundations.

"Philanthropy is not just about giving money; it’s about creating meaningful, lasting impact in the communities we serve. Community foundations play a pivotal role in connecting resources with local needs," he said.

"We believe in the power of perpetual giving — giving in a way that not only reflects individual passions and values but also ensures sustainable support for our Southland community, forever," Southland Foundation chairwoman Kathryn Ball said.

"By harnessing the collective generosity of our community, we are laying the foundation for a brighter, more resilient future for all Southlanders."

"We are immensely grateful for the foresight and generosity of SBS Bank in championing our mission to build a strong community foundation here in Southland."

The Southland Foundation is governed by a group of experienced volunteer trustees providing a trustworthy vehicle for donors to contribute to the local causes that really matter to them.

The volunteer board is made up of chairwoman Ms Ball, Jeff Grant, Sarah Collie, Sarah Brown and Joe O’Connell.

The foundation’s chief executive is Sarah Hannan.