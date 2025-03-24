New track put to test at BMX national champs

Riders on their marks on the new track at the 2025 BMX New Zealand National Championships at Elizabeth Park in Invercargill on Saturday. PHOTOS: NINA TAPU

Hundreds of riders put the Southland BMX Club’s new track to the test at the 2025 BMX New Zealand National Championships at the weekend.

About 600 competitors from throughout New Zealand and Australia raced on the recently completed bike track at Elizabeth Park in Invercargill from Friday to Sunday.

Southland BMX Club event manager Ngarita Te Patu said she was "stoked" because this was the first time the track had been used for a national championship.

"It’s pretty major to be able to host our very first event like this.

"It’s hats off to all of our team for making it happen."

Southland BMX Club rider Brooke Collie, 6, takes a break after her ride at Elizabeth Park in Invercargill.

A few thousand visitors attended the event during the three-day competition.

Nearly 40 riders from the Southland BMX Club competed on their home turf.

Ms Te Patu said having the nationals in Invercargill was good for the club and she hoped it would help grow the sport in the region.

The event was a round of the 2025 BMX New Zealand national series.

Riders as young as 5 and as old as 60-plus participated in the event.