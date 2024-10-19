Obituary: man of mana known for big heart

Judge Anderson liked doing things by the book. Photo: supplied ERIC (JOE) ANDERSON

Lawyer

Anyone who encountered Eric (Joe) Bernard Anderson instinctively knew they were in the presence of a man of significant mana.

The humble dash between Joe Anderson’s birth and death poorly represented his rich life as it did not tell the story of a man known for his big heart and genuine care for people.

That care even extended to those on the receiving end of his steely gaze over his glasses from the bench.

Fiercely loyal to his family, community and country, he spent his lifetime dedicated to serving all three every way he could.

Many knew him by other names: Judge Anderson or Smokin’ Joe Anderson, Colonel Anderson, Dad or simply Joey by the doting grandchildren, who were happy to pay his comical stand-at-attention-and-salute tax in return for a few lollies.

He wore his mantles of leadership with humility, which earned deep respect from the legal profession and armed forces for his generosity and fairness.

Being a stickler for protocol earned him respect as a judge who dispensed justice fairly and sometimes with gentle humour.

For 33 years, his ability to run his court with military-style precision earned him a legendary reputation as a formidable and forthright judge.

Joe Anderson receives Rotary’s Paul Harris Fellowship. Photo: ODT files

He went on to became one of the youngest magistrates appointed to the bench, serving from 1972-90 throughout Southland and in Queenstown, where he became known as the no-nonsense "Smokin’ Joe Anderson".

But intimidated Auckland lawyers dubbed him "the hanging judge" and the "I’m too sick to come" phone calls to avoid Smokin’ Joe became frequent.

Born in Otago and raised in the St Clair family home with his two elder sisters, he was only son of Eric sen and Gladys. He also experienced the favour of his widowed aunt, who shared the same household.

In 2021, King’s High School, where he had made prefect and was part of the school’s rugby programme organising committee, inducted its highly regarded former pupil into its King’s Wall of Fame.

At school he excelled both academically and as an athlete.

After winning results in 100-yard (91.5m) and 440-yard races, Mr Anderson was selected for the school’s athletics team.

Deputy rector Ross Fraser fostered his military interests and leadership skills through the school’s cadet corps, where he earned accolades for being the best sergeant in Company A.

Military life was both favoured by and familiar to Mr Anderson, who had watched his decorated World War 1 veteran father pause his Dunedin law practice to serve overseas during World War 2 as a lieutenant-colonel.

Mr Anderson then followed in his father’s footprints by joining the New Zealand territorial infantry in October 1949, where he became lieutenant-colonel of the 4th Otago and Southland Battalion. By 2010 — the battalion’s 150-year celebration — he was an honorary colonel.

Mr Anderson (right) with fellow honorary colonels of the Otago-Southland Regiment Sir Julian Smith (left) and Bill French. Photo: supplied

After finishing school, Mr Anderson began his journey in the legal profession, undergoing two years’ full-time study at the University of Otago followed by a final year of part-time study while working at his father’s Dunedin law firm, Webb, Allan, Walker and Anderson.

Valentine’s Day on February 14, 1956, was a day of two life-changing events for Mr Anderson: in the morning he celebrated his admission to the bar, while in the afternoon he got married and started his lifelong journey with his sweetheart Lee.

His father playfully teased him for years that he was admitted, committed and submitted all in one day.

Mr Anderson continued his career working at his father’s firm, performing court duties and advising Otago and Southland on planning matters.

His 1973 magistrate appointment meant Southland had to become home to the family man, who specialised in after-dinner dish duty and preparing Sunday roast while others attended church.

Mr Anderson understood the move south was a big ask of his family but judges were not allowed to serve on the bench where they had previously practised.

But he was impressed with how the southern community had embraced them all and they forged life-long friendships there.

His dedication to community and legal circles earned him Rotary’s Paul Harris Fellowship award.

At home, Mr Anderson was more than happy to don a crepe paper hat at family events and home was the place where he received the name "Joey" from his eldest grandson.

Devoted family man Joe Anderson. Photo: supplied

Mr Anderson travelled throughout New Zealand on a temporary warrant and later served on the Parole Board before becoming fully retired. But retirement leisure in 1990 quickly ended six months later when he accepted a circuit judge appointment — a role he would do for the following 15 years.

The Andersons’ married life started in McAndrew Bay before he was posted to the firm’s Mosgiel office.

During this time, life’s simple pleasures included weekday bike rides to law school, fish and chips every Friday and standing, pie in hand, on the Carisbrook terraces each Saturday.

As Mr Anderson swapped his office suits for holidays in Lawrence, new family traditions began for him, especially as a ready supplier of sweets from the corner shop for his children.

Holidays in Lawrence with his parents also inspired a life-long passion for trains as he frequently stood at the station waiting for the steam train to arrive from Dunedin.

Both his 60th and 80th birthdays involved celebration parties aboard trains, where extra-special memories were created dressing as the conductor or travelling as the engineer’s guest up front.

Cars were moved to make room in the garage to achieve a specific goal — build the best model railway in Southland.

Even his move from his Grey St, Invercargill home of 50 years to Rowena Jackson retirement village in 2023 would not deprive him of his hobby, a second model railway being built in the new townhouse’s garage.

Joe Anderson died on May 17 aged 92, leaving indelible marks on the Dunedin and Invercargill communities, the latter where his love for chocolate fish has become part of police folklore.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Lee, daughter Shona, sons Graeme, James and David and an adoring cluster of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. — Toni McDonald