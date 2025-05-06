Separate crashes close two highways

Two of four vehicles involved in a crash on State Highway 1 between Bluff and Invercargill yesterday morning. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Two highways were closed in Southland after separate crashes yesterday morning.

The first involved a truck rolling on the Tokanui-Gorge Rd Highway, near Fortrose, east of Invercargill.

Police said emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash about 7.45am.

The driver was not seriously injured; however, the road was blocked.

Police expected it to remain closed for "some time" while the scene was cleared and urged motorists to avoid the area. The road had reopened by 5pm.

The second crash occurred on State Highway 1 between Bluff and Invercargill about 8.10am.

Police said at least four vehicles were involved, one of which was blocking both lanes.

The road was closed for a couple of hours but reopened shortly after 10am.

There were no reports of any injuries.

— APL