Sunday, 15 September 2024

Serious injuries in Southland jet boat crash

    1. Southland

    The Ōreti River in Southland. Photo: Wiki Commons
    The Ōreti River in Southland. Photo: Wiki Commons
    Two people were injured, one seriously, in a jet boat crash on the Ōreti River in Southland yesterday. 

    Stuff is reporting that a jet boat carrying four people collided with a rock at Mavora in northwest Southland late yesterday afternoon. 

    One person is believed to have been thrown from the boat in the crash. 

    A patient with serious injuries was flown by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital, while a person with moderate injuries was taken to Invercargill Hospital.

     