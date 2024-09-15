Serious injuries in Southland jet boat crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people were injured, one seriously, in a jet boat crash on the Ōreti River in Southland yesterday.
Stuff is reporting that a jet boat carrying four people collided with a rock at Mavora in northwest Southland late yesterday afternoon.
One person is believed to have been thrown from the boat in the crash.
A patient with serious injuries was flown by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital, while a person with moderate injuries was taken to Invercargill Hospital.