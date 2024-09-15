Serious injuries in Southland jet boat crash

The Ōreti River in Southland. Photo: Wiki Commons

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a jet boat crash on the Ōreti River in Southland yesterday.

Stuff is reporting that a jet boat carrying four people collided with a rock at Mavora in northwest Southland late yesterday afternoon.

One person is believed to have been thrown from the boat in the crash.

A patient with serious injuries was flown by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital, while a person with moderate injuries was taken to Invercargill Hospital.