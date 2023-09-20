Serious injuries in Southland quadbike crash

One person has been seriously injured in a quadbike crash in Southland this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to reports of the crash on private land in Mataura Island Rd, south of Edendale, at about 12.30pm.

Hato Hone St John said they responded with one ambulance and a helicopter.

Ambulance officers were treating one patient in a serious condition.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Southland police were also in attendance.

