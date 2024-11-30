Smelter assessing reopening of potline

Tiwai Point aluminium smelter. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Tiwai Point aluminium smelter is assessing the potential to reopen its fourth potline, which could generate jobs in producing thousands more tonnes of aluminum in Southland.

The potline closed in early 2020 in response to the Covid pandemic and has remained shut.

New Zealand Aluminium Smelterschief executive Chris Blenkiron said yesterday the company was in the early stages of assessment and it would now start talking more with the market.

"Part of our assessment is that, if we find ways to bring ... new generation to be built in this country, which in turn can see line four restart, that is good for us and for New Zealand."

He said if the fourth potline became active once again, about 20 more jobs could be created and an additional 30,000 tonnes of aluminium produced in the smelter.

"There would also be flow-on benefits for downstream services such as transport, shipping and so on."

Last month, the company announced it was starting to increase production as the hydro lakes filled.

It had come to an agreement with its power suppliers to reduce consumption by more than 200MW but had now started to ramp up, which would result in the potline being fully operational by April next year.

The ability to offset power was part of a new energy agreement signed in May this year which allowed power companies to decrease supply to the smelter in times of national power shortages.

luisa.girao@odt.co.nz