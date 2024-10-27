Smelter open day planned

Tiwai Point aluminium smelter. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Tiwai Point Smelter is opening its gates to the public for a special open day next month.

New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Ltd external affairs director Simon King said guided bus tours would be available for members of the public to tour the plant and see the key aspects of making aluminium on November 23.

"We want to open our gates to give locals an up-close look at what we do and how we do it.

"Hopefully, locals will share the pride that our team has, in making some of the world’s lowest carbon aluminium which is exported across the globe."

He said the metal produced at Tiwai Point was among the purest in the world and used in everything from making iPhones to aircraft wings.

Mr King said there would also be an opportunity to enjoy an all-day barbecue and find out about career opportunities.

The tour would not include access to the wharf for operational reasons, but would include information about its environmental remediation and monitoring programme. The smelter had been involved in developing the programme with Ngāi Tahu.

Operational requirements in recent years had stopped open days.

The plant was originally opened in 1971, after its renewable electricity supply from the Manapouri Power Station was completed.

Earlier this year, the company signed a 20-year fixed-price electricity supply contract with Meridian Energy which secured the future of the plant until 2044.

Its 2023 Sustainable Development report said there were 796 fulltime employees and 16 apprentices at the plant, supported by 202 fulltime contractors.

Anyone wishing to visit the smelter would need to book their bus seats online. Bookings would be on a first-come, first-served basis, and could only be made through the online booking portal once it opened on Thursday, Mr King said.

- Toni McDonald