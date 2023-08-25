Sound-proof box solves rooster saga

An Invercargill rooster has been reprieved. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The storied saga of the suburban crowing rooster has found its storybook ending (for the rooster, at least).

The rooster is allowed to remain at the property, albeit inside a sound-proof box at night, and its owner must have separate monthly meetings with council staff and the complainant.

The decision was reached yesterday afternoon following a hearing panel last Thursday, at which rooster owner Alisa Cole appealed a council order to remove the rooster following complaints by a resident of her street.

The hearing was chaired by councillor Darren Ludlow, who was supported by Crs Lesley Soper and Trish Boyle.

Mrs Cole requested the hearing following months of back and forth with council staff.

She was happy a decision had been reached, but felt there had been a lot of fluffing about in the process.

"We have the box, he’ll be in that — it’s an upgrade to what he’s in now. I’d rather do that than not have him, at this point."

She took umbrage with how the process was undertaken, last week telling the Otago Daily Times she felt bullied by the council.

The council determination acknowledged procedural aspects had been raised by Mrs Cole.

"It is fair to say that we accept there are and were a number of procedural issues that council staff will need to address, including around the hearing and its papers.

"However, in our view none of these issues relate to the issue of whether we allow the appeal or not ... This appeal is about the nuisance caused by the rooster, and whether the mitigations proposed by the appellant are enough to allow the appeal."

The final decision included the rooster be kept inside the shed in a noise-proof box every night.

Polystyrene panels on the two front walls and ceiling are required within two months of the decision..

"There shall be separate monthly individual meetings between council staff and the appellant and complainant for a period of six months."

If there were no further issues within these six months, the council would consider the matter closed.

