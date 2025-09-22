Southland business awards held

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
TMS had clear leadership, robust systems and a genuine people-first culture, judges said.
"The application was comprehensive and well-evidenced, showing a business focused on performance and growth."
Under the leadership of Kerrian and Lara Simpson, TMS had expanded from four to nearly 30 staff members in four years while maintaining a flawless record of zero notifiable incidents over that period.
More than 400 business leaders, sponsors and supporters attended the awards event, a sold-out gala held at Ascot Park Hotel on Friday.
Judges were also impressed with WM Environmental’s entry — the firm won both the small business and primary industry excellence award.
They said the firm had gone through a "courageous" reset and implemented a clear strategy. Through commercial rigour and identifying measurable results, it had grown into an impressive business.
"Their end-to-end primary-sector support demonstrated genuine innovation with real impact, underpinned by a people-first wellbeing culture and strong growth potential."
Southland Business Chamber chief executive Sheree Carey said the breadth and calibre of entries from across the region had made the judging meetings a difficult exercise, and demonstrated the robustnesss of the Southland business community.
Category winners
— Primary Industry Excellence Award — WM Environmental
— Small Business of the Year Award — WM Environmental
— Trade Industries Award — Road Runner Panel and Paint
— Consumer Services Award — Hayz at The Anchorage
— Professional Services Award — The Headache Clinic
— Not for Profit Award — Insert Coin to Play Charitable Trust
— Workplace Wellbeing Award — Finance Now Ltd
— Innovation Award — The Headache Clinic
— New & Emerging Award — The Florence Society
— Workplace Safety Award — Traffic Management Services
— One to Watch Award — Kiwi Econet, Grant Lightfoot
— Local Food Champion Award — Haylee-Chanel Simeon
— Individual Excellence in Export Award — South Fish, Calvin Claridge
— Reece McDonald Local Legend Award — Haylee-Chanel Simeon
— Allied Media