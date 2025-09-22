Monday, 22 September 2025

Southland business awards held

    Southland

    Ascot Park Hotel in Invercargill. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    Traffic Management Services, a company which judges said "lives excellence end-to-end" won the top prize at this year’s Southland Business Excellence Awards.

    TMS had clear leadership, robust systems and a genuine people-first culture, judges said.

    "The application was comprehensive and well-evidenced, showing a business focused on performance and growth."

    Under the leadership of Kerrian and Lara Simpson, TMS had expanded from four to nearly 30 staff members in four years while maintaining a flawless record of zero notifiable incidents over that period.

    More than 400 business leaders, sponsors and supporters attended the awards event, a sold-out gala held at Ascot Park Hotel on Friday.

    Judges were also impressed with WM Environmental’s entry — the firm won both the small business and primary industry excellence award.

    They said the firm had gone through a "courageous" reset and implemented a clear strategy. Through commercial rigour and identifying measurable results, it had grown into an impressive business.

    "Their end-to-end primary-sector support demonstrated genuine innovation with real impact, underpinned by a people-first wellbeing culture and strong growth potential."

    Southland Business Chamber chief executive Sheree Carey said the breadth and calibre of entries from across the region had made the judging meetings a difficult exercise, and demonstrated the robustnesss of the Southland business community. 

     

    Category winners

    — Primary Industry Excellence Award — WM Environmental

    — Small Business of the Year Award — WM Environmental

    — Trade Industries Award — Road Runner Panel and Paint

    — Consumer Services Award — Hayz at The Anchorage

    — Professional Services Award — The Headache Clinic

    — Not for Profit Award — Insert Coin to Play Charitable Trust

    — Workplace Wellbeing Award — Finance Now Ltd

    — Innovation Award — The Headache Clinic

    — New & Emerging Award — The Florence Society

    — Workplace Safety Award — Traffic Management Services

    — One to Watch Award — Kiwi Econet, Grant Lightfoot

    — Local Food Champion Award — Haylee-Chanel Simeon

    — Individual Excellence in Export Award — South Fish, Calvin Claridge

    — Reece McDonald Local Legend Award — Haylee-Chanel Simeon

