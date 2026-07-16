Barbarians triumph in thriller

Eastern Northern Barbarians captain Morgan Mitchell holds the Galbraith Shield as the champagne flies, celebrating the win. PHOTOS: DAVE LOUDON

Eastern Northern Barbarians are Southland’s 2026 Galbraith Shield champions after beating Pirates Old Boys in a 100-minute club final at the Les George Oval on Saturday.

The two premier grade teams were locked at 28-28 at the end of ordinary time.

Barbarians coach AJ Aitken said the simple message when going into extra time was to outwork them.

"Extra-time was perfect for us, we had worked hard as a team all year and a lot of our boys have been doing extras as well. I think our team wanted it more and deserved it."

The Barbarians team effort was good but halfback Charlie Marsh and No 8 Brenton Howden were particularly good. Prop Morgan Mitchell and lock Harrison Morton were two other high-quality performers.

The game was played in ideal conditions. "The pitch was perfect and the atmosphere is so good at Les George," Aitken said.

Aitken masterfully used his substitution bench. The impact from the replacement players went a long way to winning the game. The big lock forward Tevita Makutu came on at halftime and he was joined soon by the experienced hard man Lachlan McCall at hooker. Prop Rory McCall was held back and had fresh legs to go on for extra time.

Pirates Old Boys team manager Tim McDonald said it was a tough result to take but it was a good game. "I think the Baabaas had more fizz, they had more want and better fitness. At halftime our boys looked good and we were confident but after 80 minutes our team was tired."

Barbarians halfback Charlie Marsh did a fine job of organising and making the most of the options on attack.

After 12 minutes of playing inside the opposition half, Barbarians first five-eighth Tayler Peterson kicked the game’s first penalty goal.

Pirates Old Boys’ Hayden Hegarty drives hard against Barbarians’ Jacob Coghlan.

POB then strung some phases together and Greg Dyer threw one of his customary accurate long passes to put right wing Isaac Rounds outside his man to score in the corner.

The POB scrum had been holding up well but the Barbarians were able to win a tighthead scrum in the 25th minute and Peterson landed another goal soon after.

Dyer landed a shot at goal and POB held the 8-6 lead to halftime. Five minutes into the second half Barbarians hooker Liam Ferguson scored off the back off a lineout drive to go ahead 11-8.

POB hit straight back with a converted try to replacement second five-eighth Marama Reti who powered on to a short ball.

Barbarians quickly replied with a good team try; lock Harrison Morton made a run down the grandstand touchline and offloaded inside to left wing Barney Dretivarata who kicked infield for halfback Charlie Marsh to run on to and score beside the posts. The conversion had the Barbarians in front 18-15.

Another Dyer penalty goal locked the score up after 66 minutes and soon after Marama Reti used his powerful leg drive to barge over beside the posts. The conversion had POB in front 25-18.

As POB began to tire in defence, Charlie Marsh’s quick passing helped his side build phases before he scored beside the ruck. The conversion was missed. POB then made the crucial decision from a penalty to opt for a shot at goal and stretch the lead to 28-23 after 79 minutes.

The Barbarians reclaimed their own kick off which led to Marsh throwing an accurate long ball to fullback Rylee Stewart to score 15 metres in from the sideline. Peterson missed a chance to win the game when his conversion attempt was flagged away.

In the first 10 minutes of extra time lock Harrison Morton scored beside the posts but Stewart’s goal kicking was no better than Peterson’s. In the second half of extra time Brenton Howden went to another level. The Kauana farmer poached two crucial turnovers and carried the ball hard into the line.

Howden picked the ball up from the back of the ruck and barged over beside the posts to secure victory for his team.

Pirates Old Boys’ Hayden Hegarty drives hard against Barbarians’ Jacob Coghlan.

POB captain Greg Dyer said the Barbarians deserved to win for the way they played in extra time. "Their number 9 (Marsh) kept them on the front foot."

Dyer was pleased to be part of such a great game in front of a big crowd.

McDonald said there were always plenty of ‘‘What ifs’’ in a game like that but his club were content with the effort. "Greg Dyer got us rolling and our halfback Sam Wheeley was safe and defensively he was good."

Wheeley broke his arm late in the game but played on through extra time.

"Our scrum stood up well, JJ Fisher went huge against Morgy Mitchell. JJ does the extra work, hopefully he gets a good representative season into him now," McDonald said.

The POB loose trio of Jakob Harrex, Dustin Coveney and No.8 Hayden Hegarty all did their part on Saturday.

Hegarty made some powerful carries. "He’s hard to stop when he’s on form, he bust the line yesterday, Dusty was very good too." Coveney was presented with his 75 game club blazer on Saturday night.

After 14 rounds of the division one competition, the unbeaten Wyndham team will host Riverton in a semifinal on Saturday. The winner will take their place in the Ack Soper Shield final the following weekend against either Edendale or Pioneer. Edendale will start slight favourites on their home turf in Saturday’s match.

In the division two competition, the unbeaten Midlands team will host Central Pirates in one semifinal on Saturday while Mossburn and Otautau-Ohai-Nightcaps will contest the other in Mossburn.

In division three, the top qualifier Drummond Limehills Star will start favourite against Marist B at Drummond while Bluff and Waiau Star will contest the other semifinal at Oreti Park.

By John Langford