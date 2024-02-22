Cluster aiming for united industrial hub

Southland Engineering and Manufacturing Cluster manager Brendan Gray

The Southland Engineering and Manufacturing Cluster, a pioneering collective dedicated to transforming Southland’s industrial landscape, has identified key themes within the industry, emphasising collaboration and innovation as primary drivers for growth.

Led by Engineering and Manufacturing Cluster chairman Dean Addie and managed by Brendan Gray, the cluster is working to transform Southland into a united industrial hub for the engineering and manufacturing sector.

Mr Addie said the cluster was part of the initiative to guide the Southland economy through the future, whether the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter stayed open or closed.

"Our core objective is to ensure sustainable growth in engineering and manufacturing throughout the region. By fostering collaboration among industry players, we showcase the incredible capabilities of our region and empower our regions to bid for large engineering and manufacturing contracts with confidence," he said.

The cluster developed from Just Transitions; a government-supported initiative to develop an economic road map for Southland as it navigates the uncertainty of the future of New Zealand’s Aluminium Smelter (NZAS).

The cluster has an important role to support local contracting firms to transition from reliance on NZAS business and take part fully in new economic opportunities, while also supporting existing major industries.

Southland Engineering and Manufacturing Cluster manager Brendan Gray said he had plenty of enthusiasm for supporting the engineering community.

"It has been enlightening working with industry, understanding the needs and desires of the engineering and manufacturing community to fully support their transition and growth into a new era of business opportunities," Mr Gray said.

The cluster’s recent findings highlight a true desire within the industry to collaborate and work together, coupled with an understanding and acceptance of the need to innovate, pivot, or change to foster growth.

In an example of collaboration, five key players within the Southland engineering community are joining forces to explore new energy opportunities. They will be attending a symposium next week to delve into collaboration potential and opportunities for the region, further solidifying Southland as a beacon of collaborative excellence within the engineering and manufacturing sector.

Mr Gray has been connecting with industry and understanding the needs and pain points for the sector and commented on the key findings.

"It’s positive to see genuine desire to work together and grow our sector. The themes that have emerged are not surprising, but it is positive to see the active participation and widespread understanding that collaboration and innovation is central to our sectors growth."