Delay in storyboard as Sir Tim turns 78

Sir Tim Shadbolt’s partner Asha Dutt and son Declan, 12, pictured in front of the Invercargill Airport sign which was named after the former mayor of Invercargill last year. PHOTOS: ALLIED PRESS FILES

A planned storyboard acknowledging the life and achievements of Sir Tim Shadbolt is still to see the light of day — five months after the official renaming of the terminal at Invercargill Airport.

The former mayor of Invercargill marked his 78th birthday last week and announced a new book would be released in October which promises to "stir the pot for change" in local government.

In October last year, the terminal was officially named after Sir Tim in a private ceremony.

At the time, Invercargill City Council chief executive Michael Day said five signs were placed around the building and a "key piece" of the homage was a storyboard with his story and a life-sized picture of Sir Tim, which would be placed near the Air New Zealand check-in.

It was planned to be installed by the end of last year.

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark said last week he asked about that a couple of weeks ago.

"The last thing I heard is Asha [Dutt, Sir Tim’s partner] had not agreed with it."

Ms Dutt confirmed the process was ongoing.

Sir Tim Shadbolt.

"It’s still [in] the works. Hope to have the final draft finished in a month or two.

"The holdup was at our end. I took some time away from the project, after the renaming."

She also provided a statement from Sir Tim on his birthday:

"I feel really lucky to be turning 78. I keep a keen eye on current politics and I’d like to think that the peace and love which we advocated for, in my early life, will in time, prevail.

"I want to thank the people of Invercargill for their continuing positive interest in me," he said.

He had previously told the Southland Express he was working on a new book which he hoped to be released by October this year in time for the local body elections.

It would be a collaboration with his "old mates on Tim’s team", he said.

"I hope we shed some light and stir the pot for change in local government."

Sir Tim was one of the longest-serving mayors in New Zealand.