Marking 150 years of rowing

The Invercargill Rowing Club is celebrating its 150th anniversary. Pictured are the Junior Crew from 1901-1902 (from left) A. Rodie, B. C. Basstian, P. Craies (cox), D. Morton and G. Totton. Photos: supplied

Rowing skiffs have now been seen on the Ōreti River for 150 years.

Invercargill Rowing Club (IRC) jubilee committee member Bill Potter said when the club was originally founded the clubrooms were on the New River Estuary.

Plans were already under way for the IRC to celebrate the significant milestone from August 1-3 with a variety of functions and events.

"Past members will have the opportunity for a row, including with their old crew members."

It was expected former members from as far as the United Kingdom and Australia would be attending the weekend to celebrate.

"Tales, some true and some questionable, from the past have been collected and would be narrated during the Saturday dinner at the Ascot.

"A panel of club members who have represented New Zealand will share their experiences and answer questions during the function.

"These include club life members and Olympic gold medallists Nathan Cohen and Joseph Sullivan," he said.

Seven of the 2004 women’s novice eight who rowed at the nationals in Twizel are attending with "Cyril" — a club-coloured painted rock used to meet the weight regulations for the boat.

"Cyril" had been cared for by one of the crew, and was known in the day, to travel everywhere with the crew — both on and off the water.

The maiden fours team of 1903 are (from left) W. Thomson, A. H. Wilkie, G. Dingwall (cox), M. D. Macgoun and J McCormack.

The club, first established in August 26, 1875 had its clubrooms moved to the existing clubhouse on the Ōreti River in 1958.

It later expanded its facilities in 1983 when the first female members joined the club.

Later, in 2005, boat storage increased to house competition and training skiffs.

The Ōreti River had some of the best training water in New Zealand, with more than 7km of rowable water in both directions from the clubrooms, Mr Potter said.

The club has 70 members across most age groups who represent the club at local and South Island championship regattas, including the Southland Masters regattas on the West Coast.

It supports members of all levels from school age through to masters rowers.

The club hosts teams from most of the city’s senior campuses including: James Hargest College, Verdon College, Southland Girls’ High School and Southland Boys’ High School.

The club also catered for most levels of proficiency and interest including, recreational and Special Olympic rowers.

Rowing was a great sport that built team work, respect and discipline, Mr Potter said.

Jubilee celebration registrations can be completed via the club website.

