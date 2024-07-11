Drummer wins top award

Southland man Joseph O'Donnell has been awarded Southland musician of the year and drummer of the year at the Southland Musicians Club Southland Music Awards last week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Southland man Joseph O'Donnell has been named the region's musician of the year at the Southland Musicians Club Southland Music Awards last week.

The event, held on Thursday at Invercargill’s Ascot Park Hotel, was a reboot of the former Southland Entertainment Awards, which were last held in 2020 before Covid.

O’Donnell, the drummer for Invercargill’s progressive-metal band Filth Wizard, impressed judges and the audience with his skills, power and precision during a version of Tool’s progressive metal anthem 46 & 2.

He was also named drummer of the year and his bandmates also claimed significant titles.

Tyler Reynolds and Hanna Ott were awarded guitarist and bass player of the year respectively.

The event had a new format this year with winners in each category named beforehand.

They performed in front of judges and the audience who voted for the supreme title of Southland Musician of the Year.

Southland Musicians Club president Trevor Daley was thrilled to see the event back up and running.

"I like the new format, where any musician or singer can win the supreme award.

"It’s something different from what we used to do.

"Thanks to all the sponsors and everyone who supported the show, and all the musicians and performers who allowed their names to go forward for this special event.

"We hope to make it even bigger next year."

●The 2024 Southland Music Award winners were Joseph O’Donnell (ILT Southland Musician of the Year and drummer of the year; Tyler Reynolds (guitarist of the year); Marcys Crowe (keyboards player of the year); Hoodaki (band of the year); Hanna Ott (bass player of the year); Maia Pereiha-Fletcher (vocalist of the year); Kate McGregor (acoustic instrumentalist of the year); Reuben Brown (special achievement award); The Dollys (people’s choice award); San Cullen (ambassador award); Charlie "Chainsaw" Rodgers (production award); Kian Eriksson (most promising musician); John the Dog from Hoodaki (song of the year) and Songs from the Reading Room from Arun O’Connor (album of the year).