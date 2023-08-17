Flying the flag for India

The Indian community in Southland celebrated India’s independence day with a flag ceremony at the Invercargill City Council on Tuesday. PHOTOS: COLE YEOMAN

The Indian flag was raised in Invercargill this week to celebrate 76 years of the country’s independence.

About 50 people gathered at the Invercargill City Council on Tuesday to raise the flag and sing India’s national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, to mark the day.

Indian Community in Southland trust chairman Vinay Sood said it was a privilege for the community to share their culture.

"Independence is an invaluable gift and it empowers us to fly beyond limitations and cherish the sense of the self determination and celebrating freedom . . .

"But, at the same time, we should understand this is the time to remember the sacrifices made by the people who made this possible."

Children perform a traditional dance from India

Invercargill’s Indian flag would possibly be the first raised in the world to celebrate the important date and there were about 2000 Indian-nationals living in the region, he said.

Event organiser and committee member Vipul Sally agreed.

"It's about two nations coming together and showing their freedom and open speech and allowing us to actually celebrate India's Independence Day here in Invercargill, the southern-most city, it is quite exciting for us.

"Doesn't matter where they are from — North India, South India, east or west. It's a day of unity.

The celebration included speeches from Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark, Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds and a traditional dance performed by children.