Matariki celebrated

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Winton community came together last month to celebrate Matariki. Weka Preschool organised an evening event at the Ivy Russell Reserve where pupils acknowledged the date through art, crafts and music.

Pictured are William Saunders, 10, Rochelle Robins and Jesse Leslie-Hinga, 9, enjoying the Matariki festivities.

Principal Rochelle Robins said the feedback was great and the event was attended by more than 100 people.

"We invited everyone from the community to come along and celebrate Matariki — bringing people together, celebrating the children’s work, as well as acknowledging this important date.

"It's about giving respect to the cultures of New Zealand and giving the opportunity for the children to learn that we are one."