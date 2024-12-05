Academy celebrates its brightest sporting talent

Claybird shooter Jack Heslip was recognised for his outstanding performance and commitment. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

From Olympic medallists to international competitions, Academy Southland celebrated a massive year of achievement for its athletes this week.

The programme — which provides a range of support for Southland’s leading young sportspeople — featured track cyclists Caitlin Kelly and Riley Faulkner, who were part of the New Zealand team sprint that won silver at the junior world championships, while Jack Heslip (claybird shooting) and Noah Smith (taekwondo) also represented New Zealand at their respective junior world championships.

A celebration of their achievements was held at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill on Monday.

Heslip’s commitment in the first year of the Academy programme was recognised for outstanding performance and commitment to the Foundation Year (first year) for 2024.

Academy co-ordinator Carly Anderson said the talented young shooter had made the most of the opportunities presented to him.

"Jack has shown plenty of dedication this year, including regularly travelling from Te Anau to take part in the programme. His attention to detail and his willingness to follow up with providers and include his support team have been a standout."

Runner James McLeay and motorbike racer Cormac Buchanan were jointly recognised for their performances and commitment among the Leadership Year athletes.

McLeay won his first national title, represented New Zealand at the world secondary schools cross-country championships and made the final of the 1500m at the world under-20 athletics championships.

Runner James McLeay has been recognised for his performance and commitment among the Leadership Year athletes.

McLeay’s performances across the year were outstanding, Academy manager Jason McKenzie said.

"James is achieving at a level very few Southland athletes have before and we’ve also seen him grow as a person a lot over the past two years. He has become a real leader at Southland Boys’ High School and his academic achievements are also superb."

Buchanan finished second in his final race in the FIM JuniorGP, his third podium result of the season, to finish fifth overall for the junior world championships. He recently signed a professional contract to race in Moto3 next year, becoming the first New Zealander in nearly 25 years to compete in the MotoGP ranks.

"Cormac continues to make history in his sport and despite being based overseas for much of the year, he has engaged with the programme whenever possible. We are excited to follow the next chapter in his career," he said.

A highlight for this year’s programme was seeing five Academy graduates compete for New Zealand at the Paris Olympics, including cyclists Nicole Shields, Tom Sexton and Corbin Strong, Black Ferns sevens player Alena Saili and javelin thrower Tori Peeters.

Saili became the first Southlander to win two Olympic golds, as the Black Ferns defended their gold medal from Tokyo, and Shields was a silver medallist in the women’s team pursuit.

In 2025, the academy will celebrate its 20th anniversary and McKenzie was excited to have the ILT as its major sponsor as the programme prepares to reflect on two decades of sporting success.

"When you look at why Southlanders are able to achieve on the national and international stage, the ILT are often a significant factor in that, so this is a partnership that just makes sense for us," McKenzie said. — APL