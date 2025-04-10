South Island Stockcar supremacy to be decided

Peter Young gets a helping hand around from clubmate Peter Knight. Photo: Vanessa Adcock

A testing season with wet weather has resulted in the team at Aotea Electric Riverside Speedway sneaking an additional race meeting into the race calendar this Saturday.

The club will finally run the Barclay Engineering and Fabrication South Island Stockcar Championship, which was rained out last December.

This is one of the very last major championships to be held for the Speedway New Zealand titles.

Heading the charge for the South Island title are some big names including Benjamin Ellis, of Wellington, who is a former New Zealand champion.

Ellis will roll into this event a red hot favourite but the South Island drivers will want to ensure the South Island silverware remains on the mainland.

Ellis will face stiff competition from the likes of Jack Rarity of Nelson, Wade Sweeting and Brad Rosewarne of Christchurch, and their clubmate Robbie Edgeworth could be a dark horse with the young driver starting to carve a name for himself as a heavy hitter.

Local hopefuls will be reigning Southland Champion Zac Newsham who has been in red hot form this season, and he will be joined by local drivers Peter Knight, Peter Young, Cayden Race, Alisha Race, Jesse Hamilton, Jenna Tree, Quinton McLeod and Luke Fallow.

Dunedin have sent some big guns in the form of Bailey Mitchell, Shannon Simon and Zane Tuhura.

Cromwell hopes lie with Trazarn Ryan-Annabelle and Ashdyn Gable.

The recent Rees Tour gave Southland Speedway fans a taste of what stockcars can do with the biff-and-bash nature of the grade.

The meeting will also have support classes including best pairs championships for both the saloon and youth saloon grades, while streetstocks will be racing for the Streetstock Top Gun.

Racing begins at Aotea Electric Riverside Speedway at 1pm. Public gates are open from 11am.

By Darryl Shuttleworth