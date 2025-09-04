Southern showdown

PHOTO: SI LEEDS SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Southland Country wing Banuve Dretiverata makes a run for it and halfback Tyrone Braven clears the ball during their match against Otago Country in Balclutha last Saturday.

Otago retained the Donaghys Shield after a late penalty saw them scrape a 10-10 draw against Southland in front of a packed crowd.

The match brought to a conclusion the inaugural Tuppy Diack Shield competition.

Otago Country finished in third place out of five with a win, a draw, and two losses.

Southland Country finished in last place with three losses and a draw.

Both teams now wait with bated breath for the Otago B and Southland B sides to be named.

By Francis Parker